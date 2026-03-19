First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.16 and last traded at $152.70. 179,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 184,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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