First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,079 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 12th total of 61,410 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $22.11 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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