First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.1662.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 target price on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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First Solar Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $388,949.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,641,838.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,765.08. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 75,989 shares of company stock worth $14,921,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% in the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,059,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Polen Capital investor letter

Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Undervalued renewable energy roundup

Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. InsiderTrades CAO sale

Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline‑driven volatility that investors should monitor closely. Pomerantz investor alert

First Solar Company Profile

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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