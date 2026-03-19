First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.41. 3,673,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,404,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mining Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

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First Mining Gold Stock Down 12.8%

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$566.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Lines sold 403,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 950,450 shares in the company, valued at C$570,270. This represents a 29.78% decrease in their position. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

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First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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