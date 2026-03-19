First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,464 shares during the quarter. First Busey comprises approximately 2.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in First Busey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Busey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.