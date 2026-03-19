Financial Survey: SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) and Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) and Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunocoCorp and Parkland”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 38.28

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

SunocoCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Parkland pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Parkland pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings for SunocoCorp and Parkland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunocoCorp 1 0 2 1 2.75 Parkland 1 2 0 0 1.67

SunocoCorp presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given SunocoCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunocoCorp is more favorable than Parkland.

Profitability

This table compares SunocoCorp and Parkland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A Parkland N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of SunocoCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunocoCorp beats Parkland on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunocoCorp

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities. This segment sells its products under the M&M Food Market, On the Run / Marché Express, Ultramar, Esso, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, Bluewave Energy, Pipeline Commercial, Columbia Fuels, and Sparlings Propane brand names. The international segment operates and services various retail service stations under the Sol, Esso, Mobil, Shell, and Texaco brand names; and owns the Sol Shop, a convenience store, as well as sells refined crude oil to commercial, industrial, and aviation businesses. The company's USA Segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products to commercial and wholesale customers; operates a network of retail fuel and convenience stores under the On the Run, Arco, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Exxon, and other brands, as well as cardlocks under various brands; and operates terminals, storage facilities and trucks, contracts with pipeline, storage facilities, and third-party carriers to support its network. Its Refining segment refines fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; and co-processes bio-feedstocks and blends low-carbon-intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel to produce greener fuels. The company was formerly known as Parkland Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Parkland Corporation in May 2020. Parkland Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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