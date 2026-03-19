Financial Contrast: Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) vs. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 5.27% 8.17% 3.83% Net Lease Office Properties -122.16% -31.89% -23.92%

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Lease Office Properties has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $2.21 billion 0.89 $116.50 million $1.08 18.72 Net Lease Office Properties $118.92 million 1.72 -$145.26 million ($9.80) -1.41

This table compares CoreCivic and Net Lease Office Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties. Net Lease Office Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CoreCivic and Net Lease Office Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 2 0 2.67 Net Lease Office Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.20%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Net Lease Office Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Net Lease Office Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

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CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Net Lease Office Properties

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Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

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