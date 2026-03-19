Finance Corp International Sells 60,000 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,944,356 shares in the company, valued at $28,830,126.60. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $462,187.71.

On Monday, March 16th, Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $135,301.66.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

LSAK opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $449.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSAK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,766,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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