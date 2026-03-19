Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIGR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

FIGR opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Figure Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Figure Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 462,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,814,176. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 216,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $7,290,225.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. WMS Group LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Figure Technology Solutions by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 465,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.