Fifth Third Bancorp Talks Comerica Integration, Raises Cost-Synergy Target to $400M at Conference

Executives from Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) emphasized disciplined execution and integration progress following the company’s Comerica transaction, outlining a strategy centered on stability, profitability, and growth. Speaking at a company event, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Preston and Executive Vice President and Head of the Commercial Bank Kevin Karner discussed the strategic rationale for the deal, integration milestones, expected cost savings, and updated financial outlook items.

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Strategy: “Don’t chase” and focus on execution

Preston said Fifth Third prioritizes “stability, profitability, and growth in that order,” describing that framework as guiding balance sheet management, capital allocation, and long-term shareholder value creation. He noted a recurring investor question since the company announced the Comerica transaction—“What’s next?”—often implying whether another acquisition could follow. Preston said the company’s focus is not on chasing the next deal, but on executing what is in front of it: completing the Comerica integration, realizing savings, and protecting the core franchise.

Why Comerica matters to Fifth Third’s growth

Preston said the transaction is intended to accelerate Fifth Third’s existing growth strategy and improve the “granularity and durability” of the franchise rather than adding scale for its own sake. He highlighted Comerica’s middle-market banking presence and described the segment as generating “full relationship value,” including not only loans but also treasury management, payments, wealth, and capital markets opportunities.

Preston also pointed to a long-term shift in Fifth Third’s geographic footprint, saying the combined company operates in “17 of the 20 fastest-growing large U.S. metropolitan areas.” He described Texas as a key opportunity, with Comerica deepening both retail and middle-market presence in the state. He added that Fifth Third’s de novo branches have gathered “over $50 million of deposits per branch during their first five years,” and said branch performance in the Southeast has been accelerating with each “vintage,” calling 2025 the company’s best vintage to date.

Integration timeline and employee/customer retention

Preston said the integration was structured around two milestones: “Legal Day One,” completed February 1, and “Customer Day One,” scheduled for the day after Labor Day. He described Legal Day One as focused on governance, balance sheet control, reporting, and risk management, while Customer Day One is aimed at customer experience and a “perfect conversion.”

He said the company has not seen elevated turnover among key employees and described leadership teams as engaged in readiness and change management. Preston noted pre-close preparation efforts including more than 120 process reviews, mapping more than 95% of Comerica applications for conversion or retirement, and dress rehearsals for Legal Day One. He said the company plans full-scale mock conversions through September, including data migrations, load testing, and customer journey simulations.

Karner said the company has seen “very little outflow” among commercial customers so far, tying that to retention of commercial bankers and communication around the client transition. He added that Comerica bankers have been positive about Fifth Third’s platform and product offering, and that management has held combined team meetings to support employee and client reassurance.

Synergies, reinvestment, and capital return discussion

On cost synergies, Preston said Fifth Third has “clear line of sight to at least $400 million of expense savings in 2026,” ahead of an original plan of $320 million. He said the company expects to reinvest about half of the incremental savings into growth initiatives such as marketing and sales headcount additions. In Q&A, management said it is “very confident” in delivering $850 million of run-rate savings, with a comment that the fourth quarter would reflect an achieved level of roughly $212 million to $213 million for the quarter to support that run rate.

Asked about the path back to share repurchases after the deal, Preston tied the timing to realizing efficiency improvements, working through purchase accounting and merger charges, and returning to organic capital generation. He reiterated dividend priorities, citing a “low 40s, high 30s” payout ratio as typical. He also discussed capital usage, saying organic growth typically uses about a third of capital generation, leaving about a third as excess once the company reaches a new run rate, which he characterized as potentially “a $300-$500 million a quarter type range” for share repurchases after integration work is largely complete.

Outlook and business trends: loans, deposits, credit, and payments

Preston cited a volatile macro and geopolitical environment, saying the company still expects a tax bill to add to growth but that tariff uncertainty and global unrest could offset some benefits. He noted that first quarter results would include only two months of Comerica activity and provided expectations including:

First quarter average loans: $158 billion to $159 billion, with growth driven by production and more normalized commercial line utilization

$158 billion to $159 billion, with growth driven by production and more normalized commercial line utilization Net interest income: around $1.93 billion, with purchase accounting and securities portfolio actions plus termination of Comerica cash flow hedges partially offset by two fewer days in the quarter

around $1.93 billion, with purchase accounting and securities portfolio actions plus termination of Comerica cash flow hedges partially offset by two fewer days in the quarter Fee income: $0.90 billion to $0.93 billion

$0.90 billion to $0.93 billion Non-interest expenses: $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion, including seasonal compensation timing and payroll taxes adding over $100 million versus the remaining three-quarter run rate, plus $40 million of core deposit intangible amortization and higher marketing offset by early synergies and efficiencies

$1.76 billion to $1.78 billion, including seasonal compensation timing and payroll taxes adding over $100 million versus the remaining three-quarter run rate, plus $40 million of core deposit intangible amortization and higher marketing offset by early synergies and efficiencies Net charge-offs: 35 to 40 basis points for the quarter

For the full year, Preston said guidance ranges were being tightened while PPNR remained consistent with January guidance. He reiterated net interest income of $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion, updated non-interest income to $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion, and updated non-interest expense to $7.2 billion to $7.3 billion, including approximately $220 million of core deposit intangible amortization. The net charge-off outlook remained 30 to 40 basis points for the year.

On deposits, management said loan growth was picking up, with January and February described as strong months for production and utilization. They said deposit competition is becoming “more price competitive” though not “irrational,” and described the Midwest as the most competitive consumer market while the Southeast was the least competitive based on company data.

On credit, Preston said the company had felt very good about trends weeks earlier and cited improving stability for lower-decile consumer deposit accounts, helped by factors such as larger tax refunds and withholding table changes. He added the company is cautious about the potential impact of persistently high oil prices on at-risk segments, but said the portfolio remains healthy with no broad-based industry weaknesses cited. Karner said commercial real estate mortgage activity has shown some “inflection” in originations, while Fifth Third continues to see commercial growth broadly across geographies, with some softness in technology—particularly software—relative to other areas.

In payments, Preston said the business continues to perform well and described payments as a “$1 billion fee caption” for the company going forward. He said the bank is attracting payment-oriented customers and investing in technology that allows innovative clients to build products on Fifth Third’s platform. He also discussed Direct Express, describing it as “nearly $4 billion of DDA,” noting it continues to grow and that the Comerica acquisition allows a simpler customer conversion by avoiding changes to account numbers for cards. Preston said the company expects to transition to a new processor later this year.

Preston closed by reiterating that Fifth Third’s focus is on executing the integration and compounding returns through consistent investment in a limited number of large opportunities, building market density, and targeting peer-leading returns through the cycle.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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