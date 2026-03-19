Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,013 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.40% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $118,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $357,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,677,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,830,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,490,000 after buying an additional 1,803,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,743,000 after buying an additional 1,301,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fifth Third Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and raised its price target — a material analyst catalyst that can support the share price. JPMorgan Resumes Coverage

JPMorgan resumed coverage of FITB with an Overweight rating and raised its price target — a material analyst catalyst that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB, adding another buy-side endorsement that may attract investors. Truist Reaffirms Buy

Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating on FITB, adding another buy-side endorsement that may attract investors. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third declared a $0.40 quarterly common dividend (annualized yield ~3.6%) payable April 15 with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a cash-returning signal that supports income investors. Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third declared a $0.40 quarterly common dividend (annualized yield ~3.6%) payable April 15 with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a cash-returning signal that supports income investors. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third won U.S. News & World Report’s Editors’ Choice for “Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later,” highlighting competitive mortgage product positioning in a high-rate environment. U.S. News Lending Award

Fifth Third won U.S. News & World Report’s Editors’ Choice for “Best Lender for Buying Now and Refinancing Later,” highlighting competitive mortgage product positioning in a high-rate environment. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the seventh consecutive year, and was again recognized by JUST Capital/CNBC — both governance and reputation wins that can support long-term investor confidence. Ethisphere Recognition JUST Capital Recognition

Fifth Third was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the seventh consecutive year, and was again recognized by JUST Capital/CNBC — both governance and reputation wins that can support long-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and press pieces (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) have increased attention on FITB; media coverage can amplify price moves but does not by itself guarantee direction. Coverage Note

Additional coverage and press pieces (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) have increased attention on FITB; media coverage can amplify price moves but does not by itself guarantee direction. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, the stock is down today and trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with volume below the 30‑day average — technical pressure and broader market/headline-driven selling likely explain the short-term weakness.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.99.

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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