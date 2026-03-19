Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $46.1120, with a volume of 281212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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