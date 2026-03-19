FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.0770 and last traded at $15.1050. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

FFBW Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

FFBW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

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