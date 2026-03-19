FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 174 to GBX 130 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.50.

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FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of FDM stock traded down GBX 3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.80. 1,682,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.37. The firm has a market cap of £126.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112 and a 1-year high of GBX 270.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDM Group Company Profile

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FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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