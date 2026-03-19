Farmers National Bank Invests $492,000 in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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