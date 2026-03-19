Farmers National Bank Buys 3,741 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $188.73 and a 1-year high of $326.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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