Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $955.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

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Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,201.10. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

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Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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