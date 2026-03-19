Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells 116,720 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 116,720 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $570,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 618,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,824.41. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, December 22nd, David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $75,353.85.

Evolus Price Performance

Evolus stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,202. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Institutional Trading of Evolus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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