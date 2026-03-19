EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 16,304 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $168,094.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,536,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,152,480.03. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84.

On Thursday, March 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $22,731.62.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $131,127.89.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.07 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

View Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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