Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.30. Euro Sun Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 653,682 shares.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$114.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -85.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Euro Sun Mining

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Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

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