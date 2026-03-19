ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading 71.7% Higher This Week

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 71.7% higher against the dollar. One ETNA Network token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.02 thousand and approximately $78.10 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s launch date was January 10th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,079,541 tokens. The official message board for ETNA Network is etnanetwork.medium.com. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @etnanetwork. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ETNA Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ETNA Network is 0.00008846 USD and is up 19.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etna.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETNA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.