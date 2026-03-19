Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 638,651 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 12th total of 725,979 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estrella Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estrella Immunopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 111,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Estrella Immunopharma

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Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103.

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