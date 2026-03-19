Essentra (LON:ESNT) Insider Acquires £9,989.07 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.07.

Essentra Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 93.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.70. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.53 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.80. The firm has a market cap of £265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.20.

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Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essentra to GBX 130 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 165 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essentra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra

Key Essentra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Essentra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two senior insiders bought stock (Steve Good: 40,000 shares at GBX 93; Kath Durrant: 10,894 shares at GBX 91). Large insider purchases signal management confidence and can support the share price. Insider Trades Alert

Two senior insiders bought stock (Steve Good: 40,000 shares at GBX 93; Kath Durrant: 10,894 shares at GBX 91). Large insider purchases signal management confidence and can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Company set out a plan to rebuild margins as sales start to grow again — a strategic focus that, if executed, could reverse recent margin weakness and improve profitability over the medium term. Investors Chronicle: Plan to Rebuild Margins

Company set out a plan to rebuild margins as sales start to grow again — a strategic focus that, if executed, could reverse recent margin weakness and improve profitability over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results broadly met expectations (GBX 6.10 EPS) but showed margin pressure and modest net margin/ROE. Meeting estimates reduces downside from a profit surprise, but the margin story remains the key risk to earnings upside. Earnings Coverage

Q3 results broadly met expectations (GBX 6.10 EPS) but showed margin pressure and modest net margin/ROE. Meeting estimates reduces downside from a profit surprise, but the margin story remains the key risk to earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to GBX 130 (from GBX 155) while keeping an “outperform” rating — a downgrade of expectations that can weigh on sentiment despite the retained positive view. Broker Ratings (Digital Look)

About Essentra

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Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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