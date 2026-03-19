Essentra (LON:ESNT) Insider Acquires £9,989.07 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.07.
Essentra Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 93.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.70. Essentra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.53 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.80. The firm has a market cap of £265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 EPS for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra
Key Essentra News
Here are the key news stories impacting Essentra this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Two senior insiders bought stock (Steve Good: 40,000 shares at GBX 93; Kath Durrant: 10,894 shares at GBX 91). Large insider purchases signal management confidence and can support the share price. Insider Trades Alert
- Positive Sentiment: Company set out a plan to rebuild margins as sales start to grow again — a strategic focus that, if executed, could reverse recent margin weakness and improve profitability over the medium term. Investors Chronicle: Plan to Rebuild Margins
- Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results broadly met expectations (GBX 6.10 EPS) but showed margin pressure and modest net margin/ROE. Meeting estimates reduces downside from a profit surprise, but the margin story remains the key risk to earnings upside. Earnings Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to GBX 130 (from GBX 155) while keeping an “outperform” rating — a downgrade of expectations that can weigh on sentiment despite the retained positive view. Broker Ratings (Digital Look)
About Essentra
Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.
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