Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) CFO Benjamin Halladay Sells 6,424 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $17,409.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 713,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,861.42. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 662,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

More Esperion Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Esperion Therapeutics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifted investor sentiment — Esperion was reported to have shares up after an analyst upgrade, which likely triggered the intraday rally. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Clinical visibility at ACC — Esperion will present two new analyses from the CLEAR Outcomes trial at the American College of Cardiology 2026 meeting; positive or differentiated data from those analyses could support longer-term commercial prospects and sentiment. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near-term EPS forecasts — The firm lowered Q1–Q3 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 to ($0.09), Q2 to ($0.06), Q3 to ($0.05)) while retaining a Buy rating; reduced guidance from a covering analyst increases short-term earnings risk and may cap upside.
  • Negative Sentiment: CFO insider sale — CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 6,424 shares at an average $2.71 on 3/17; the sale reduced his stake by ~0.89% (SEC filing linked). This kind of insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: Another insider sale — Insider Benjamin Looker sold 5,708 shares at ~$2.70 on 3/17, a ~0.83% reduction in his holding; additional insider selling adds to near-term negative sentiment. SEC Filing

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

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