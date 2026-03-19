Eric Gerstenberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.33. 494,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

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Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Clean Harbors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,148,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after acquiring an additional 83,638 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,725,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.27.

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About Clean Harbors

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Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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