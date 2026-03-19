Eric Gerstenberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
CLH traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.33. 494,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.27.
View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
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