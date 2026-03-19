Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.53, but opened at $41.06. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $41.9780, with a volume of 6,814,539 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

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Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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