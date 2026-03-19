Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Envela from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envela has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

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Envela Stock Up 38.5%

Shares of ELA stock traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 1,419,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,028. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.26. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Envela had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envela by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Envela by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

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