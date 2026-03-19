Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Buys $23,740.00 in Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $23,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 48,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,713.60. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oliver Engert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovis alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $23,390.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Oliver Engert acquired 750 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,307.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Oliver Engert bought 250 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,275.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $24,770.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $575.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $83,435,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 551,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 682.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 411,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 408,608 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Zacks Research upgraded Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.