EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $10.7790, with a volume of 33270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

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EHang Stock Down 3.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,669,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in EHang by 1,329.8% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 186,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in EHang by 302.3% in the second quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 245,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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