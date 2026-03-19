Edward Zecchini Sells 2,014 Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Edward Zecchini sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $16,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,752. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CryoPort Price Performance

CryoPort stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. CryoPort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $404.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.69.

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CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%.The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 285.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 194,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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