Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and traded as low as $21.91. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 409,547 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

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Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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