Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $36,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 83,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,676.64. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,415 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $35,035.40.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,416 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $34,677.84.

On Thursday, January 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,168 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $31,349.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,168 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $32,563.84.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 259,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 20.17%.The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

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Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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