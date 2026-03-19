DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 144,674 shares trading hands.

DriveItAway Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

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About DriveItAway

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DriveItAway, Inc (OTCMKTS: CLCN) is a U.S.-based mobility solutions provider specializing in short-term automotive subscriptions designed for rideshare and delivery drivers. The company’s service model enables customers to rent vehicles on a flexible weekly basis, offering a fully insured, maintenance-included fleet without the long-term commitments associated with traditional leases.

DriveItAway’s fleet is composed of electric and hybrid vehicles, with a focus on Tesla models to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly, high‐performance cars in the gig economy sector.

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