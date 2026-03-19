DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,526 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.3% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $354,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after buying an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,667,000 after buying an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $330,557.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,037 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,062.89. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 188,742 shares of company stock worth $41,498,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.82.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

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About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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