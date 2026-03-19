DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.44. DLocal shares last traded at $13.2430, with a volume of 2,973,817 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.1939 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DLocal Stock Up 15.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DLocal this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 17.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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