DLocal Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

DLocal Stock Up 12.8%

DLocal stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

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DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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