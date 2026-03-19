Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $49.53. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 36,326,395 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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