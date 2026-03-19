Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $233.01, but opened at $195.68. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $215.25, with a volume of 2,370,046 shares traded.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39.

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 166.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $844,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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