Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,811 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $68,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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