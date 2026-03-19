Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,231 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $42,056.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,061.90. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $25,550.90.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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