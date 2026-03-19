Denise Clark Mcwatters Sells 11,988 Shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,520.68. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

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Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.43%.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

View Our Latest Report on DK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

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Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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