Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This trade represents a 74.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Delta raised its Q1 revenue outlook and said travel demand (both corporate and leisure) remains strong, which supports near-term revenue and helped lift shares in recent sessions. Read More.

Delta raised its Q1 revenue outlook and said travel demand (both corporate and leisure) remains strong, which supports near-term revenue and helped lift shares in recent sessions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technicals/market momentum: DAL recently broke above its 200-day moving average, a technical signal some traders view as bullish. Read More.

Technicals/market momentum: DAL recently broke above its 200-day moving average, a technical signal some traders view as bullish. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Barclays reiterated a Buy rating, and several sell‑side analysts still carry Buy or Outperform stances, giving institutional investors comfort on medium-term upside. Read More.

Broker support: Barclays reiterated a Buy rating, and several sell‑side analysts still carry Buy or Outperform stances, giving institutional investors comfort on medium-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed and creating short-term noise — TD Cowen reportedly upgraded DAL to strong-buy while other outlets show differing views; this increases volatility but doesn’t settle consensus. Read More.

Analyst activity is mixed and creating short-term noise — TD Cowen reportedly upgraded DAL to strong-buy while other outlets show differing views; this increases volatility but doesn’t settle consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jet fuel and geopolitical risk remain the largest near-term headwinds — rising oil tied to Middle East disruptions could add meaningful costs (reports cite roughly $400M of pressure), which would compress margins if not offset by fares or capacity actions. Read More.

Jet fuel and geopolitical risk remain the largest near-term headwinds — rising oil tied to Middle East disruptions could add meaningful costs (reports cite roughly $400M of pressure), which would compress margins if not offset by fares or capacity actions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst moves and price‑target adjustments: Zacks cut its view to a strong sell while some firms trimmed targets (Wells Fargo lowered to $75; UBS to $83), feeding short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More. Read More.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.