Davis Selected Advisers Sells 62,799 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,799 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $425,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $190.78 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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