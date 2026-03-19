Davis Selected Advisers Has $75.75 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.55% of Darling Ingredients worth $75,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at $58,222,470.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.3%

DAR stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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