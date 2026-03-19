Davis Selected Advisers Buys 6,810 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 83.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $188.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $197.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Barclays upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGP

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

Further Reading

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