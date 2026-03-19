Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 18,010 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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