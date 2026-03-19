David Lukes Sells 39,749 Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Stock

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) CEO David Lukes sold 39,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,065,273.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,968. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.27.

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Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Curbline Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 56.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

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Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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