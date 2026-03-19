David Bailey Sells 19,535 Shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David Bailey sold 19,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $336,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,845. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 3.2%

KIDS opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIDS

Trending Headlines about OrthoPediatrics

Here are the key news stories impacting OrthoPediatrics this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO David R. Bailey sold 19,535 shares (~$336,979), reducing his direct stake by ~6.15%. SEC Filing

CEO David R. Bailey sold 19,535 shares (~$336,979), reducing his direct stake by ~6.15%. Negative Sentiment: CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares (~$224,129), trimming his holding by ~4.47%. SEC Filing

CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares (~$224,129), trimming his holding by ~4.47%. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares (~$148,592), cutting his stake by ~5.45%. SEC Filing

General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares (~$148,592), cutting his stake by ~5.45%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Gregory A. Odle sold 8,433 shares (~$145,469), reducing his position by ~4.30%. SEC Filing

Insider Gregory A. Odle sold 8,433 shares (~$145,469), reducing his position by ~4.30%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 8,596 shares (~$148,281), decreasing his stake by ~4.23%. SEC Filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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