Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Up 12.1% – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.7821 and last traded at $0.7770. Approximately 45,175,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 65,266,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6930.

Key Datavault AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Company reported a profitable quarter with record revenue and raised its 2026 target — Datavault said Q4-25 produced a profitable quarter (GAAP operating profit and positive adjusted EBITDA), Q4 revenue and FY-25 revenue showed large YoY growth, and management reiterated a ~$200M FY-26 revenue target, which supports upside for valuation and growth narratives. Datavault AI Reports First Profitable Quarter

Company reported a profitable quarter with record revenue and raised its 2026 target — Datavault said Q4-25 produced a profitable quarter (GAAP operating profit and positive adjusted EBITDA), Q4 revenue and FY-25 revenue showed large YoY growth, and management reiterated a ~$200M FY-26 revenue target, which supports upside for valuation and growth narratives. Positive Sentiment: Announced definitive agreement to acquire NYIAX — the deal would add NYIAX’s blockchain-enabled, institutional-grade exchange technology and jointly owned market patents to Datavault’s data‑monetization stack, a strategic move to accelerate product capabilities and revenue channels if integration succeeds. Datavault AI Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire NYIAX

Announced definitive agreement to acquire NYIAX — the deal would add NYIAX’s blockchain-enabled, institutional-grade exchange technology and jointly owned market patents to Datavault’s data‑monetization stack, a strategic move to accelerate product capabilities and revenue channels if integration succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Elevated institutional and retail interest ahead of earnings — reports show institutions added shares before the print and retail chatter pushed a breakout week and heavy volume, creating momentum that can amplify moves on either strong follow‑through or profit‑taking. Smart money is betting big on Datavault stock ahead of earnings

Elevated institutional and retail interest ahead of earnings — reports show institutions added shares before the print and retail chatter pushed a breakout week and heavy volume, creating momentum that can amplify moves on either strong follow‑through or profit‑taking. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript provides more detail on execution — the Q4 call and transcript may contain forward‑looking color, cadence on NYIAX integration, and margin drivers; investors will parse management’s guidance cadence and customer metrics for confirmation. Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / transcript provides more detail on execution — the Q4 call and transcript may contain forward‑looking color, cadence on NYIAX integration, and margin drivers; investors will parse management’s guidance cadence and customer metrics for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Financial and liquidity caveats remain — prior summary data still shows negative ROE and extreme historical net‑margin swings, analyst models point to negative EPS for the fiscal year, and balance‑sheet ratios (current and quick <1.0) imply some liquidity risk; the NYIAX deal also adds execution and integration risk that could pressure shares if terms dilute equity or strain cash. DVLT stock – MarketBeat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datavault AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. On average, analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,883. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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