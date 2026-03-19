Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.36.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

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About Cyrela Brazil Realty

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Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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